Town And County Look To Residents For Input On Champion Park

The public input online survey deadline has been extended by the Town of Okotoks and Foothills County as they look to the future of Champion Park.

Several opportunities are being considered, and general public input is being sought to establish a plan for how the park will be developed and operated going forward.

The town and county's collaborative partnership is conducting an online operating and program modules study, with the goal of defining the future of Champion Park.

The park is operated through a joint maintenance agreement between the town and the county, and they're looking for input to assist in the decision-making.

The Town of Okotoks and Foothills County are asking residents to complete a short online survey to provide their input, as they consider many opportunities for the 54 acre park that was donated in 2016 by the Knowlton family.

A link to the survey and additional information can be found by clicking here: http://www.yourviews.ca/cpon/cponlogn.htm

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]