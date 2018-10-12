Town And Chamber To Host Jobs And Economy Workshop

Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks is inviting residents to participate in a Jobs and Economy Workshop next week as part of phase two of public participation regarding the town's Municipal Development Plan.

Michael McIntyre, Development Services Director for the Town of Okotoks, says this is a great way for residents, business owners and community groups to come together and provide input to guide the Municipal Development Plan.

"Where should new development go and what form will it take, how can it serve in creating more local employment opportunities for Okotokians, how can we develop land use policy to better support local business and attract new businesses, how can we support a high quality of life, and attract and retain employees and meet consumer demands to support our local economy, these are important highlights of council's vision," he said.

McIntyre says this plan will guide how Okotoks grows and develops over the next 50 to 60 years.

"The town is asking residents, business owners, stakeholders and community groups to just weigh in on planning for future Okotoks," he said.

He adds that resident feedback is an essential part in creating a plan that best reflects the community's vision.

The workshop will take place on October 17th from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Foothills Centennial Centre, is free to attend and is an RSVP only event.

Online registration is required to attend, and links are available at www.okotoks.ca/mdp, or https://okotokschamber.ca/events/details/okotoks-mdp-jobs-and-economy-workshop-258.

The deadline for registration is October 15th.

