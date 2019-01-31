Town Accepting Nominations for 24th Volunteer Leadership Awards

Nominations are being taken for the 24th annual Volunteer Leadership Awards.

The event, started in 1996, celebrates outstanding individuals who have devoted their time to volunteer work in the community.

Two types of award are given: the Leaders of Tomorrow Award, which recognizes youth volunteers in elementary, junior high, and high school, and the Heart of Kkotoks award, which celebrates individuals and groups who have demonstrated passion and leadership.

The high school recipient of the Leaders of Tomorrow will be given a $500 bursary to travel to the three day Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Chestermere.

The award event will be held on April 10th, and the nomination deadline is February 28th.

To view the nomination page, click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]