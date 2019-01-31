Details
Category: Local News

Nominations are being taken for the 24th annual Volunteer Leadership Awards.

The event, started in 1996, celebrates outstanding individuals who have devoted their time to volunteer work in the community.

Two types of award are given: the Leaders of Tomorrow Award, which recognizes youth volunteers in elementary, junior high, and high school, and the Heart of Kkotoks award, which celebrates individuals and groups who have demonstrated passion and leadership.

The high school recipient of the Leaders of Tomorrow will be given a $500 bursary to travel to the three day Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Chestermere.

The award event will be held on April 10th, and the nomination deadline is February 28th.

To view the nomination page, click here.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Town Accepting Nominations for 24th Volunteer Leadership Awards

Nominations are being taken for the 24th annual Volunteer Leadership Awards. The event, started in 1996, celebrates outstanding individuals who have devoted their time to volunteer work in the…

Market Preparing For Spring

Even though it's still winter for another month and a half, the Millarville Agricultural and Racing Society is looking ahead to spring. The Millarville Farmers' Market has been bringing residents…

Tanya Ryan Taking Main Stage At This Year's Big Valley Jamboree

Local artist, Tanya Ryan will be joining some big names like Brooks and Dunn and Old Dominion on the main stage at this year's Big Valley Jamboree event. Ryan says she's got plans for what she'll be…

John Barlow Sounds Off on PM's Foreign Policy

Parliament's Winter Sitting is now underway, and Canada's foreign relations seem to be the hot topic. Foothills MP John Barlow says Justin Trudeau has done more harm than good when it comes to…

Province Considering Mandatory Seatbelts for School Buses

After a High River school bus rolled over earlier this week, the province is considering a new safety precaution. A 1984 study determined that seatbelts on school buses are not effective, and may…

Oh, (Cold) Snap!

The Foothills will see temperatures nose dive by the end of the weekend. Usually the area sees a high of -3 and a low of -14 this time of year, but temperatures be dipping well below that. According…

Man Arrested a Second Time After More Copper Wire Thefts

Nanton RCMP have arrested a man who was already facing charges from earlier in the month. At approximately 4am on January 29th, police responded to a reported break-in near Parkland, Alberta. They…

Chamber Plans To Continue Advocacy For Local Businesses

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce has big plans to continue to advocate for local businesses and economic development in 2019. Sara Noyes, President of the Okotoks and District Chamber of…

Albertans To Gain More Access To Health Records

Soon Albertans will have access to some of their personal health information through the click of a mouse or touch of a screen. Alberta Health is gearing up to launch the MyHealth Records app for…

Foothills County Extends Rural Crime Strategy

Council members of Foothills County have voted to continue their Rural Crime Strategy for the duration of 2019. The initiative was a pilot program which ran from October to December of 2018 saw a…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login