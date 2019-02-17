Tim And The Glory Boys Big Fans Of The Foothills

Details
An upcoming Alberta tour will see 2019 Juno Award Nominees, Tim and the Glory Boys make an appearance here in Okotoks.

Lead Singer, Tim Neufeld says they're Canadian tours have grown successfully, and he attributes this, in part, to sticking to the small towns rather than the big centres.

"Before we ever started winning Junos, our mission was to play ever place in Canada that we could that would put up with us being in their town. Over the first touring cycle, we got to about 60 places, and the next one was 120, and then it was 200 across Canada. And we did it by going to the small towns," he said.

Neufeld says they prefer the small town settings, and are particularly fond of Okotoks and High River.

"Instead of going to Calgary, we just went to these places, and they've made a place in our heart. It's the places like Okotoks and High River that are the most meaningful to us where we just feel the most alive and in tune with the audience," said Neufeld.

Fans can expect the tour to be a spirited, family-friendly party which take place in local theatres, churches or even barns.

Tim and the Glory Boys have been nominated for a 2019 Juno Award for their album, Buffalo Roadshow.

The country bluegrass band will be performing at a family-friendly event on March 15th at the Okotoks Evangelical Free Church at 7 p.m.

