Throne Speech Short On Any New Information

Not a lot in the way of new announcements in the Government's Speech from the Throne Monday, March 18.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley did throw a bone to rural Alberta promising an expansion of broadband internet services.

"We know that this is a critical issue for supporting rural Alberta and for giving community members in rural Alberta the tools to maintain economic activity as well as community strength and health."

She also says they want to expand the "Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator."

In the speech, Notley talks of having the budget balanced by 2023, and points to the $1.9 billion reduction in the deficit this year.

In health care, the Province is promising to decrease wait times and make drugs more affordable for seniors, while increasing women's access to critical health services.

In education, they want to increase the number of high school graduates and add more English as a second language program.

And in family services, they promise to expand on their 25-dollar-a-day child care program.

Notley didn't say anything about when she'll drop the writ to call the election.

