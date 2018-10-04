Thorn Re-elected To AUMA Board Of Directors

An Okotoks town councillor has been re-elected to the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association's Board of Directors.

Tanya Thorn was re-elected as Director of Towns South at the AUMA convention in Red Deer this past weekend.

Thorn says she'll be continuing to press on the topic of water through her next term.

"It not only impacts Okotoks but it's a Southern Alberta Problem. We've got a growing population and we're working with more and more restrictions around what that looks like and as we see more consistent drought seasons it not only effects municipalities but we have a huge agricultural sector in Southern Alberta as well so how do we all work together."

She says she's also sitting on the executive as Vice President of Towns.

"The VP position allows me to sit on the executive which is a smaller group. We deal a little bit more with some of the strategy meeting with the ministers, those types of things, so I'm excited about that opportunity especially going into the provincial election next year."

Thorn adds being a part of the AUMA benefits her as a councillor by giving her a broader perspective and helping to share information.

