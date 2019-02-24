This Year's Winter Walk Day Numbers Are In

Details
It was Winter Walk Day earlier this month, and SHAPE Alberta now has some figures to show off.

Lesley McEwan, Executive Director of SHAPE Alberta says Albertans logged a total of one 134,189 minutes.

She says it's an impressive number considering the weather conditions.

"The reality is that it was freezing cold on Winter Walk Day it was -20 in a lot of the areas, even -40 in the North, so we extended the registration to February 15th just to give everyone a chance to postpone their actual Walk Day. For safety reasons with children, there's a limit that they're allowed to take them out in; so once it hits a certain wind chill that's it, they can't to gout whether we wanted them to or not so for safety reasons we just extended it. There were a lot of registrations in the last week so that brought the numbers right up again."

McEwan added that people seem to be continuing to stay active after Walk Day.

"I think the traction after Winter Walk Day is higher this year. I'm getting a lot of emails from different workplaces and even seniors facilities that are incorporating more active travel outside now since Winter Walk Day. It's still cold out so hopefully we see it increase even more in March."

Here in the Foothills, residents flocked to the Pason Centennial Arena, the CP Regional Field House and the Rec-Plex to get their minutes in, with High River residents alone logging 5624 minutes.

 

