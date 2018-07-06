This Weekend Is Free Fishing Weekend Across Alberta

Residents across Alberta can fish without a licence at no cost to them as the Alberta Government starts its first of two free fishing weekends this year.

The goal is to encourage residents to reconnect with nature, while trying out a the joy and beauty of the popular sport.

While the Government of Alberta encourages everyone to participate, they also point out that Alberta Sport Fishing Regulations are still applicable, and after the weekend a licence and WIN number need to be obtained before continuing to cast out a line.

It is suggested that anyone participating review the 2018 Alberta Sport Fishing Regulations, read up on how to identify different types of fish, and how to ensure their survival after catch and release.

You can download a copy of the 2018 Alberta Sport Fishing Guide at mywildalbera.com, and to obtain a Wildlife Identification Number or fishing licence, visit albertarelm.com

