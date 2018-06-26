  • Print
While it was pretty quiet at the rodeo grounds over the Guy Weadick weekend, RCMP Officers were kept busy in High River's Montrose Neighbourhood with a series of thefts from vehicles.

High River RCMP Staff Sergeant, Robin Alexander says once again, the bad guys took advantage of people who left their vehicles unlocked.

"The only thing I can say is that we need to be vigilant. Be careful about our stuff. Lock things up. Don't leave any valuables in the vehicles. In some cases, there's the danger of, and we all do it, like, I've got a garage opener in my truck, but if they can get into your vehicle, they can get into your house."

Alexander says they think the thefts are the work of the same person or group.

