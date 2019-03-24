Thick Fog Prompts Advisory for Several Regions

With a Fog Advisory in effect today and more precipitation forecast overnight, more thick fog can be expected.

Extra care must be taken when driving in heavy fog, which can make travelling hazardous.

High beams are a no-go, as the light will only be reflected back. Headlights are encouraged instead, as they will provide some visibility as well as making your car visible to other drivers.

Slowing down isn't a bad idea either, with reaction time being severely reduced in these conditions.

Of course, the best strategy for avoiding collisions or other accidents due to fog is to refrain from travelling entirely while the advisory is in effect, if possible.

The advisory is currently in effect for:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

City of Calgary

Drumheller - Three Hills

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

