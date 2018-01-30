There's A New Option To Deal With Distracted Driving

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Distracted drivers in Okotoks will have another option to deal with tickets.

Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement have partnered to bring the Option Four program to town, which allows individuals caught distracted driving to educate themselves instead of paying a fine.

Sgt. Darren Turnbull, acting commander Okotoks RCMP, says when somebody receives a ticket they generally have three options; pay the fine, dispute it, or meet with a prosecutor to work out a resolution.

He says individuals, particularly youth, now have access to Option Four if deemed eligible.

"If they've been given a ticket for distracted driving the officer at the side of the road can make a decision, and say you might benefit from a seminar more than just a $287 fine and three demerit points. They offer it up, you still have the first three options, but you can look at option four which is taking a seminar."

Once the seminar is completed at Speeders Indoor ProKarts RCMP will ask the Crown to drop any charges.

The seminar includes presentations from multiple people about the laws and science of distracted driving.

A young woman named Melody Battle also speaks at the seminars. She suffered a traumatic brain injury after rear ending a road grader at highway speeds while distracted driving.

Turnbull says Battle had received a distracted driving ticket in Okotoks just months before her accident and he believes testimonial from someone close to home is impactful.

"By giving them a face to the consequence of distracted driving, where they can remember Melody, and have the opportunity to talk to her and see for real what could happen to them, it's more than just a traffic ticket, it's more than what you do to yourself; it's what you do to your friends, your family," Turnbull says. "The consequences can be life changing and life ending."

Option Four will be a one-time opportunity for those caught distracted driving. Those who repeat offend will receive the regular $287 ticket and three demerit points.

Turnbull hopes the new program will help curb the leading cause of serious injury and fatal collisions.

"We really need to help educate the youth of the dangers of distracted driving," Turnbull says. "We've done a really good job over the years of educating the public about alcohol and impaired driving, and we've seen those rates slowly coming down over the years. We've got a new killer out there, it's the cell phone when you're driving, so we need to change the perspective of the young drivers."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Oversized Load Travelling Near Okotoks Today

A heads up for drivers today. An oversized load just over 12 meters wide will be in our area until about 4:00 p.m. The load will depart from Aldersyde to another area east of Okotoks. It will first…

There's A New Option To Deal With Distracted Driving

Distracted drivers in Okotoks will have another option to deal with tickets. Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement have partnered to bring the Option Four program to town, which allows…

Local Community Support Programs get Boost from FCSS Funding

Seventeen foothills community programs will receive a share of $280,000 from Okotoks Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) this year. The budget expenditure was approved unanimously by Okotoks…

Man Convicted In Amy Sands' Murder Granted Statutory Release

A man convicted in connection with the murder of a young Okotoks woman has been granted statutory release. Jesse George Hill pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2014, and was sentenced to eight years…

Is Regional Recycling In Our Future?

The Town of High River along with Okotoks, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the M.D. of Foothills are going to spend $165,000 to study recycling. In particular, the feasibility of building a regional…

High River Mounties On The Lookout For Stolen Truck & Trailer

High River RCMP are asking for our help in finding a stolen truck and trailer filled with thousands of dollars of sound equipment. Mounties say sometime Sunday, January 28, between 2 and 9 in the…

Wind Warning Issued For Okotoks

A wind warning has been issued for Okotoks. A low pressure centre is forecast to develop in central Alberta late today, bringing strong winds to southern Alberta. Winds will develop along the…

A Busy Start To 2018 For Okotoks Fire Services

It's been a busy January for Okotoks Fire Services. In the past seven days they've responded to 30 calls, Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says the amount is higher than usual. "We had nine alarm…

MD Bulk Water Station in Aldersyde Closing For Two Days

Anyone filling their water tanks from the MD of Foothills Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station will have to find another source for two days. The station will be closed Tuesday, January 30th and Wednesday…

Missing Okotoks Lacrosse Funds Traced

A letter sent out to members of the Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association on Friday concluded money missing from the organization was traced back to the conduct of their former treasurer. The…

CTR Increasing Security Measures After Suspicious Incident

The Christ the Redeemer School Division is responding to an incident in High River of a nine-year-old boy being approached by two men in a minivan on Wednesday, Jan. 24 According to RCMP a white…

Budget Time In Turner Valley

Turner Valley Council will be very busy over the next few weeks as they work out the Town's budget for the year. Mayor Gary Rowntree says they're taking a more detailed look at the numbers this year,…

From The Big City To Okotoks, Calling Elma Street Home

A new business in town is celebrating its relocation to Okotoks from Calgary. Balance Everywear, a women's active wear boutique and wellness centre, was formerly located in Mackenzie Towne. Shawna…

Mail Thieves Caught by Turner Valley RCMP

Turner Valley RCMP have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of mail earlier this week. RCMP Cpl. Tiffany McGregor says they were found in possession of mail from several rural post…

Friends of the Bar U Are Gearing Up For Busy Weekend

Since 1993, the Friends of the Bar U, have been working behind the scenes of the Historical Ranch just South of Longview, AB. The not for profit group is made up of 13 board members and 10 committees…

Avalanche Season In Full Swing

Avalanche season is in full swing throughout the province and Alberta Parks wants to make sure residents are safe out in the back country. According to Alberta Parks, the winter avalanche season can…

FSD Takes Extra Precautions For Student Safety

The Foothills School Division is urging parents and students to use caution after a nine-year-old boy was approached by two men in a white minivan on his way home from school Wednesday afternoon,…

Okotoks RCMP Investigating after Mailboxes Damaged

Okotoks RCMP are investigating after four mailboxes were damaged in the MD of Foothills earlier this week. According to police, on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th, RCMP from the Okotoks and High River…

Town Seeking Input For Heritage Designation Program

The Town of Okotoks is seeking public input on the Municipal Heritage Designation Program. The program was initiated in July 2017 to create a method to conserve heritage, valued historic parks,…

Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Indecent Acts Case

Okotoks RCMP have made an arrest in regards to the indecent acts that took place outside of Reitman's clothing store earlier this month. Police say around 11 p.m. Wednesday night their General Duty…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Updated - RCMP called to Okotoks Business this Afternoon

New Public Participation Strategy To Be Rolled Out

High River RCMP Investigating Suspicious Occurrence

Pason Expansion will Feature Talents of Local Artists

Okotoks Youth Taking Steps to Help the Homeless

Town Reminding Residents To Be Careful With Street Parking

Barlow Says Washington Trip A Success

Alberta Dance Academy Gifts Large Donation To Food Bank

Turner Valley On The Hunt For New CAO

Arrest Made in Okotoks Break and Enter

Arena Expansion Will Open Doors Next Week

PACE Meeting Set for Tonight in Okotoks

January Marks Intersection Safety Month

High River Committeee Looks to Enter Hockeyville Competition

Barlow Says TPP Important For Canada

High River Gaining Momentum

Busy Agenda For Okotoks Town Council Today

FSD Looks at Grade 5 French Immersion in Okotoks

Town Reminds Residents to Stay Clear of Storm Ponds

RCMP Seeking Witnesses in Indecent Act Investigation

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Our Time Together Cookbook

18 January 2018 12:00 am - 22 March 2018 12:00 am

Foothills Children's Wellness Network





GriefShare

31 January 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Financial Literacy Workshop: Increasing Cash Flow & Debt Management

31 January 2018 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





O.F.F. Monthly Flick - Singin' in the Rain

31 January 2018 9:00 pm

Okotoks Cinemas, Okotoks





Kids Cooking for Kids

03 February 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Southcentre Mall, Calgary





Login