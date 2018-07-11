The Town Of Okotoks Made A Small Error On The July Utility E-Bill

Residents in Okotoks who have signed up to receive their utility bill via email are being advised of a small error from the most recent billing period.

According to the Town of Okotoks, the total amount billed was correct, however the charges were incorrectly itemized on the bill that was sent out at the beginning of July.

The bill has a line item named "paperless billing incentive," followed by a listed charge of $42.15.

The items should have been listed as "waste services fee," in the amount of $44.15, followed by a line item reading "paperless bill incentive," in the amount of a $2.00 credit.

The town assures that billing amounts were correct, and the error has been corrected for future billing cycles.

Should you have questions or concerns regarding your July bill, you can contact the Utilities Clerk with the Town of Okotoks at 403-938-8937.

