The NDP's Erik Overland Talks Highwood Campaign Days After Election Announcement

Category: Local News

With the election having been announced just days ago, Highwood candidates are in full campaign mode.

Erik Overland, the NDP's Highwood candidate says he's been out talking to constituents even before the election announcement.

"I've been out a lot door knocking and talking with folks even before the writ was dropped. It's very important to me that I can talk with as many people as I can, and I think ultimately that's how this election is going to be won."

He says one concern in particular seems to me popping up when talking to constituents.

"One big concern that constituents here are expressing to me is Jason Kenney and his untrustworthiness. A lot of people are concerned with his qualifications to be Premier. He doesn't seem to be very honest with Albertans in general, or even to his own party. Largely with the dark horse campaign that he allegedly ran with Callaway."

Overland says the campaign process is definitely a little different from what he had pictured.

"The biggest difference that I have noticed is I've become a lot more optimistic as the election draws closer. I'm talking with a lot more people, and a lot more people seem to be happy with the work that Rachel Notley has done and maybe a little bit more worried about what a possible UCP government would look like."

With Rachel Notley having just announced a plan to create 70,000 more jobs by doubling incentives for petrochemical and upgrading projects earlier today, Overland says Albertans have plenty to look forward to under an NDP government.

For more information on Erik Overland and the NDP, click here.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

