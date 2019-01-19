The NDP Have Their Man For Highwood

The Highwood Riding has their NDP candidate heading into the next election.

19 year old Mount Royal University student, Erik Overland, will carry the ruling party's banner into the vote.

The Okotoks native says there's plenty of issues facing local voters, but one he's heard more about that others.

"Rural crime is a big issue within the riding. And we acted on that. Specifically giving $10 million more RCMP, for Crown Prosecutors and for civilian staff and then just change the policing in rural areas a little bit, so they can be effective and deal with crime."

He says he also expects to hear a lot about the carbon tax and pipelines when he's out door knocking heading into the Spring election.