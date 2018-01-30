The Foothills One of the Best Spots to View Super Blue Moon Eclipse

Southern Alberta is going to have a front row seat to an event that hasn't happened in 150-years - a Super Blue Moon Eclipse in the early morning hours on Wednesday, January 31st.

High River Astronomer James Durbano with the Big Sky Astronomical Society says this one is special for a couple of reasons.

"It corresponds with what is called the Blue Moon, which is the term given to the second full moon in a calendar month," said Durbano. "January 31st is the second full moon of the month. We started off January 1st with a full moon and here we have another one."

Durbano said it is also a Perigee full moon also more commonly known as a Super Moon when the Moon is closer to the earth and it appears larger.

This is the first time in 150 years all three elements have come together for this event.

The eclipse starts at 4:47 a.m. and ends at 8:11 with the best part taking place between 5:51 to 7:08.

"The exciting part, the part that everybody wants to see is when the moon is red. That actually begins an hour later at 5:51 and lasts till 7:08."

After 7:08 the moon starts to come out of the earths shadow and just after 8 a.m. it will set behind the Rocky Mountains.

It is also an easy event to take part in as it is easily seen by just your eyes but anyone looking for a bit more of a view the Big Sky Astronomical Society will have a telescope set up, but they haven't picked the spot just yet.

"AS long as it isn't totally over cast we will announce that on social media."

Check their Twitter feed or their Facebook page for an announcement on the location Tuesday evening.