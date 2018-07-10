The First Of Three Night Markets Goes This Thursday In Okotoks

This Thursday evening will give Okotoks residents the chance to support local business while enjoying outdoor festivities downtown.

Megan Wozniak, organizer for the event, says the festival-like market was developed to bring some life back to the downtown area.

"We just wanted to bring a little bit more life into the downtown area, and give us Okotokians something to do on a fun summer evening," she said.

The event will feature approximately 45 vendors, including live music, food trucks, activities for children and local vendors with hand made goods. It is suggested to bring a chair or picnic blanket and prepare for a night of fun for the whole family.

Wozniak says the event was developed with the intent of supporting local business, while bringing life to downtown with family friendly activities.

"95 to 98 per cent of our vendors are going to be local. We really keep a local connection," said Wozniak.

This Thursday is the first of three night markets this summer, and will take place from 4 until 9 pm at Ethel Tucker Park.

Live music begins at 5 p.m. and will run through until the end of the event.

Additional markets are planned for August 2nd and August 30th, with the same times and location.

