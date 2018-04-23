The Community of Wayne is Under Manditory Evacuation Order

The Town of Drumheller has released a mandatory evacuation order for the residents of Wayne and those along Highway 10X.

"Members of the Drumheller fire department will be going door to door notifying residents of the mandatory evacuation order. All evacuated residents must register with the Reception Centre, set up at the Drumheller Stampede Grounds and Ag Society or advise the Town’s emergency management team where you will be staying. Mayor Heather Colberg requests that residents cooperate with authorities and keep tuned to local radio (99.5 Drum FM) for further details. Town’s emergency management team are quickly implementing plans and dealing with issues as they arise." said Julia Fielding, the Town's Communications Officer.

Town and Emergency personal want to make it perfectly clear that registration is mandatory, this is to make sure you are safe, even if you do not plan on staying at the Stampede grounds. The phone number for the reception center is 403-334-2564 if you have any questions.

Wayne is a community just south of Rosedale which is southeast of Drumheller.

Stay up to date at www.drumhelleronline.com

If you see something we should know about e-mail us at [email protected]