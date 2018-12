TELUS is wrapping up their work in Okotoks for the year.

Their PureFibre project has been underway since Spring, and will be concluded as scheduled.

They will return in Spring of 2019 for remediation work, such as landscaping and restoration.

TELUS has extended thanks to the Town of Okotoks and residents for their patience.

Telus has released a holiday postcard, viewable on the town website here.

