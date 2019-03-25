Telus Construction In Downtown Okotoks

Telus crews will be out doing work in Downtown Okotoks this week.

They will be doing an underground installation behind the Municipal Centre.

The work is happening in the back alley as well as on the west side of the road on southbound Veterans Way, south of Elizabeth Street.

Sidewalk and back alley closures will be taking place to accommodate the construction.

Parking behind the Municipal Centre will not be available for the duration of the work.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday.

