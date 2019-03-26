Teachers Want Education Issues Front & Centre This Election

The Foothills Branch of the Alberta Teachers Association is looking for some particular promises from candidates in this Spring's election.

The President of the Foothills Local of the ATA, Wade Westworth say they have four main priorities they're looking at in this election.

"The first one is smaller class sizes. The second is support for students with special needs, funding for full day and junior Kindergarten and in school counselling."

Westworth says these are issues that come up every election.

"Our central focus is to raise these issues so that the general public is paying attention to this and making it an election issue. I think that's the only way we ever see change, is when the people push for it."

He says teachers need you to help make education a priority this election.

"Across the Province teachers will be hand delivering over 400,000 print advertisements that talk about those issues of class sizes and the complexity. For Foothills local, that means 500 teachers will be delivering 5,000 cards door to door, trying to raise the awareness of the general public about these issues."

Westworth says he understands, the economy, jobs and other factors may be bigger issues this election, but he's hoping to get local voters on board asking about education as well, and making it into a big election issue.