TD Donates $50,000 To Dave Proctor's Campaign

TD celebrated their Customer Appreciation Day last week, recognizing local heros who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in enriching their communities.

Robert Ghazal, Senior VP for Branch Banking in the Prairie Region for TD, says ultra-marathon runner, Dave Proctor's story, was the top choice from the Okotoks branch.

"This year we decided to recognize some of our local heros. A few weeks back we asked our branch managers and local employees could they provide us with some examples of some local heros, people that are doing something extraordinary," said Ghazal.

Ghazal says the organization always recognizes their customer's community efforts.

"Every customer appreciation day we have a different twist on what we try to recognize. So this year, we wanted to give away one-million dollars to 49 individuals," he said.

$50,000 of the one-million given was donated to Proctor and his efforts to run across Canada to raise funds and awareness for the Rare Disease Foundation.

Proctor suffered a back and spinal cord injury this past weekend, forcing him to end his marathon. He has asked fellow Canadian runners to help him finish the marathon by logging their miles and submitting them to the Rare Disease Foundation as they continue to fund raise for the cause.

