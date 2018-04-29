Tax Auction List Shortens to Two Properties

And then there were two.

The Town of High River has only two properties left that may go up for tax auction on May 4th.

Town council was presented with a list of three properties, down from the original 84, at their last meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Kola Oladimeji said one owner paid their taxes on Thursday, April 26th and he expects the others will be paid before the auction takes place.

"Once people know the town or the municipality is serious they will show up to pay the arrears," said Oladimeji. "As we speak today one of them just brought in a cheque."

The last two remaining properties are numbers 103 and 202 at 14, 4th Ave. S.E.

"The law says we must allow them up to the time of auction, they can even show up that morning."

He adds it is going to be a continuous process.

"By the end of May I am presenting another list. The law before we can put them on an arrears list they must owe for two years."



The town has placed reserve bids of $120,000 on each property that are still on the auction list.