Taste Of Okotoks Ready To Fill Plates & Stomachs

Taste of Okotoks is back for its 6th year on Saturday and is ready to fill residents plates and stomachs.

Local restaurants come together in downtown Okotoks from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. where residents can sample food in exchange for food sample tickets.

There will also be live entertainment, activities for kids, and artisan vendors.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says the goal is to create interest for local restaurants that will last throughout the year.

"We've got a few new restaurants that are joining and really this is all about supporting our local restaurants. It's not just the day of, they all do very well the day of, but it's that exposure they get and new clientele that says 'hey this is great, where are you guys located'."

Food sample tickets can be purchased for $1 each in advance at the Okotoks Recreation Centre and Okotoks Art Gallery. They can also be purchased the day of the event at the Town's booth near Olde Towne Plaza and the art gallery. Each food sample requires 1- 5 tickets.

Doherty says the event also highlights local shopping.

"Another local support is our local merchants within the downtown, that's the main street, Elma Street, all starting to participate in these events and it's great, that's what we're all all about is supporting local, and there's other stores that aren't in the event zone. There's great boutiques and shopping down here."

Motorists can expect road closures for Taste of Okotoks from Veterans Way to McRae Street, and North Railway Street down to the Art Gallery.

