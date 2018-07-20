  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Taste of Okotoks is back for its 6th year on Saturday and is ready to fill residents plates and stomachs.

Local restaurants come together in downtown Okotoks from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. where residents can sample food in exchange for food sample tickets.

There will also be live entertainment, activities for kids, and artisan vendors.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says the goal is to create interest for local restaurants that will last throughout the year.

"We've got a few new restaurants that are joining and really this is all about supporting our local restaurants. It's not just the day of, they all do very well the day of, but it's that exposure they get and new clientele that says 'hey this is great, where are you guys located'."

Food sample tickets can be purchased for $1 each in advance at the Okotoks Recreation Centre and Okotoks Art Gallery. They can also be purchased the day of the event at the Town's booth near Olde Towne Plaza and the art gallery. Each food sample requires 1- 5 tickets.

Doherty says the event also highlights local shopping.

"Another local support is our local merchants within the downtown, that's the main street, Elma Street, all starting to participate in these events and it's great, that's what we're all all about is supporting local, and there's other stores that aren't in the event zone. There's great boutiques and shopping down here."

Motorists can expect road closures for Taste of Okotoks from Veterans Way to McRae Street, and North Railway Street down to the Art Gallery.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Taste Of Okotoks Ready To Fill Plates & Stomachs

Taste of Okotoks is back for its 6th year on Saturday and is ready to fill residents plates and stomachs. Local restaurants come together in downtown Okotoks from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. where residents can…

Community Program Online Registration Gets A Makeover

The Town of Okotoks is working on upgrading the online registration program and website for this fall's community programs. Donna Racette, Client Services Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says it the…

Stampede Lottery Prizes Coming To The Foothills

Two of the big winners of this year's Stampede Lotteries are from High River and Okotoks. High River's Randy Jones takes home the new truck and fifth wheel, valued at a whopping $221,247. While…

Watershed Wildlife And Tree Planting Clinic Tomorrow In Okotoks

A Watershed Wildlife and Tree Planting Clinic will be taking place tomorrow at the Okotoks Operation Centre. Rayleigh Conley, Watershed Program Director for Sustainability Resources Ltd., says they…

Missing Woman Found Safe

The High River woman, missing since Tuesday, July 17, has been found safe and sound. Police had been asking for the public's help to find 44 year old Karen Elizabeth Cook after she was last seen in…

11 Annual Black Diamond Car Show Coming Next Weekend

Black Diamond will be hosting their 11th Annual Car Show next weekend in support of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Gerry Tofin, Chairperson for the Thumbs Up Association, says this year is…

Man Van Received Inquiries About An Evening Clinic In Okotoks

The Man Van made an appearance last week at the Okotoks GMC Pancake Breakfast, where several inquiries were made regarding an evening clinic. Camille Scheibel, Clinical Manager for the Man Van, says…

Town To Begin Watermain Construction

The Town of Okotoks is about the begin construction of a dedicated water distribution main on Monday. The project is as part of the Town's plan for community growth and is required to extend water…

Hockeyville Pays Off For High River Thursday

All the hard work to try and make High River the next Kraft Hockeyville comes with the payoff Thursday, July 19. While we didn't win the grand prize of a quarter million dollars, we did finish in the…

Okotoks Residents Advised Of Possible Scam Scratch Ticket Campaign

Okotoks residents are being advised of a possible scam in the community in the form of a scratch and win ticket. Residents in the Cimarron Vista neighbourhood have reported receiving a "match 4"…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login