Task Force Sheds Light On High Cost Of Living In Okotoks

Residents in Okotoks who rent property are spending more than the recommended guidelines on housing costs, according to the Affordable Housing Task Force.

Shawn Rose, Chair for the Affordable Housing Task Force, says the issue is partly due to the rapid growth of Okotoks since 1998.

"The town of Okotoks has gone through a tremendous growth period over the last 20 years. Which means, it's all relatively new housing stock. The majority of them are three and four bedroom, and some more than that. They're all relatively large and new homes. When you have that much of an over-balance of that type of home in town, naturally, the price goes up," he said.

Rose says there are other contributing factors to the heightened costs of living in our community.

"We've got restrictions on growth due to water licensing. When you limit supply, demand goes up. There's a significant number of people in town that work in Calgary, and have fairly affluent jobs. They choose to live in Okotoks because it's a great place to live, that again, drives the demand up. There's a lot of different factors that come into play over the years. Add them all up, and it just creates a less affordable place to live," he said.

Rose says builders are apprehensive to develop rental housing due to the profit margin being significantly lower, and tight restrictions on bylaws within the town.

Guidelines for housing costs indicate a family who is renting spends approximately 30 per cent of their income on housing costs in Alberta, however, renters in Okotoks are spending closer to 50 per cent of their income, due to the shortage of single family detached housing.

The Affordable Housing Task Force has made recommendations to Town Council in terms of relaxing bylaws on secondary suites, which would open up more rental opportunities, and assist home owners with finances and mortgage renewals. They've also recommended examining bylaws for density and parking, which could entice builders to develop more rental properties.

