Tara Smith Roe Memorial Rock Show A Huge Success

The Memorial Rock Show in honour of Tara Smith Roe had an overwhelming response at the Palace Theatre in Calgary on Saturday, October 13th.

Samantha Lee, one of Tara's best friends and event organizer, says the attendance surpassed their goal and they saw faces they haven't seen in a long time.

"It went really great. We hit our goal, lots of old friends we haven't seen in a while, lots of people we weren't expecting to show up showed up," she said.

The proceeds from ticket sales, merchandise and pizza made up the total of $8000 raised, which will be donated to the Boyd family in Okotoks, whose child Tara worked with.

Students from the School of Rock sang a set of Tara's favourite songs in her honour on the one year anniversary of her celebration of life.

Lee says the students blew the audience of 300 away with their performance.

"They were so nervous because a lot of those songs were the first time they've ever performed them in public after ten hours of practice. Everyone kept talking about how talented the kids were and wanted to meet them after the show," she said.

Lee says they are exploring the option of making the event an annual one, focusing on Tara's favourite things to donate the proceeds to, like her love of dogs, fashion and modelling.

School of Rock students performed "She Loves You," by the Beatles, "We Are The Champions," by Queen, "Just A Girl," by No Doubt, "Rock Show," by Blink 182, "Carry On My Wayward Son," by Kansas, and finished off with an encore playing the theme song from Tara's favourite show, Friends, "I'll Be There For You," by the Rembrandts.

