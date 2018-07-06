Swim, Bike, & Run For KidSport Okotoks

Athletes will be swimming, biking, and running in support of KidSport Okotoks on Saturday.

The annual Natural High Triathlon will see about 250 participants take part as they try to raise $10,000 for KidSport.

Andrew Gustafson, triathlon director, says the morning is packed with action.

"It starts at Crystal Shores Beach House, transition opens at 7 a.m. Saturday morning then races start at 8:30 and we go to about 11 o'clock with the Okotoks Ford Kids Fun Run to wrap up the day. We've got a sprint, we've got a 'try it', we've got the Scotiabank Kids Traithlon."

Gustafson says the route is basically a square that wraps around the north end of Okotoks.

"We start at the Crystal Shores beach house, we use Milligan Drive and go west, north on Northridge Drive/ Highway 2A, then we go back east again on 338th Avenue, straight east past 32nd Street and we keep going out to 48th Street, then south on 48th and back west again on Milligan."

There's won't be any road closures but there will be lane closures so Gustafson is asking residents to please be patient, give themselves extra time to get to their destinations, and be nice to the volunteers.

For more information on the triathlon click here.

