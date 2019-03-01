Suspect In Maurice Case Sentenced To Time Served

Details
A suspect who was struck by a ricocheted bullet fired by Eddie Maurice back on February 24 of 2018 was sentenced to time served in custody yesterday in Okotoks Provincial Court.

42- year-old, Ryan Randy Watson, of Calgary entered a guilty plea to charges of mischief and failure to comply with a court order in relation to the incident where he and another suspect drove onto the Maurice property in the early morning hours, rummaging through vehicles for gas money.

Maurice was home alone with his one-year-old daughter, and fired a warning shot into the ground, striking the suspect in the wrist after ricocheting. Maurice was charged with firearms offences, which were dropped in June of 2018.

Watson received a sentence of 45 days in custody yesterday, however received credit for 1.5 days for each of the 30 days already served.

Watson was also found in possession of methamphetamines, however, the charge of possession of a controlled substance was dropped.

