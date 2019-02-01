Suspect Arrested After 10 ATM Thefts

Details
A man has been arrested after an investigation regarding several ATM thefts which occurred from December to January in and around Calgary.

48 year old Calgary man Guy Stewart was arrested following a search warrant at a residence, where RCMP recovered one of the stolen ATM's.

Stewart is facing over 40 charges related to investigations in 10 jurisdictions, including Okotoks and High River.

The RCMP listed Stewart's charges in the following jurisdictions:

Irricana:

- break and enter to a business

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

- possession of stolen property over $5,000

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x2)

Beiseker:

- break and enter and theft to a business

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

Three Hills:

- break and enter and theft to a business

Okotoks:

- break and enter to a business

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

- possession of stolen property over $5,000

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x2)

- mischief under $5,000

Chestermere:

- break and enter to a business

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

- possession of stolen property over $5,000

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x2)

Airdrie:

- break and enter to a business

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x2)

Crossfield:

- break and enter to a business and commit theft

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x2)

Strathmore:

- break and enter to a business and commit theft

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x2)

High River:

- operate a motor vehicle while being pursued by a police officer

Calgary:

- break and enter to a business (x 2)

- wear a disguise during the commission of an offence (x2)

- fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x4)

 

The Calgary Police service worked closely with the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team to coordinate the investigation. Stewart is currently in custody, and is set to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Calgary on February 6, 2019.

 

