Supporting Local Artists Goes Full Circle For Health Trust

Artwork on display in the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre goes full circle in supporting the community.

The Sheep River Health Trust decorates the halls with work from local artists to help their work be viewed, and in turn, 80 per cent of the proceeds from each piece sold goes back to the artist with 20 per cent going to the Health Trust.

Andrea Mitchell, Executive Director of the Sheep River Health Trust, says the only criteria for artists is they have to be local.

"The only criteria is that they live in the Foothills. We change our art every three months, you can come in and bring up to four pieces at a time, and if something sells we send you a cheque and it's really exciting."

The art pieces in the hallway are swapped out for new ones every three months.

Mitchell says it's great to have the art on the walls to brighten the day for patients and staff while supporting local artists.

"It's hard to find galleries that will take artist that aren't full-time artists, so our opportunity here is for any artists. We have young artists, high school students that are artists, seniors who dabble in art, and teachers, so it's an opportunity to display your art in the community."

The Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre is a high traffic location for art to gain exposure with over 28,000 people walking through the facility's doors each year just for Urgent Care alone.

Artists looking to help support the Sheep River Health Trust and have their art work seen can contact the organization at (403) 995-5400.

