Supporting Local Artists Goes Full Circle For Health Trust

Details
Category: Local News

Artwork on display in the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre goes full circle in supporting the community.

The Sheep River Health Trust decorates the halls with work from local artists to help their work be viewed, and in turn, 80 per cent of the proceeds from each piece sold goes back to the artist with 20 per cent going to the Health Trust.

Andrea Mitchell, Executive Director of the Sheep River Health Trust, says the only criteria for artists is they have to be local.

"The only criteria is that they live in the Foothills. We change our art every three months, you can come in and bring up to four pieces at a time, and if something sells we send you a cheque and it's really exciting."

srhtartprogram2 (1)The art pieces in the hallway are swapped out for new ones every three months.

Mitchell says it's great to have the art on the walls to brighten the day for patients and staff while supporting local artists.

"It's hard to find galleries that will take artist that aren't full-time artists, so our opportunity here is for any artists. We have young artists, high school students that are artists, seniors who dabble in art, and teachers, so it's an opportunity to display your art in the community."

The Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre is a high traffic location for art to gain exposure with over 28,000 people walking through the facility's doors each year just for Urgent Care alone.

Artists looking to help support the Sheep River Health Trust and have their art work seen can contact the organization at (403) 995-5400.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Town Taking Applications for Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

The Town of Okotoks taking applications for residents to join a council board. Though applications for boards and committees are usually taken in the fall, a vacancy in the Subdivision and…

RCMP Make Two Arrests After Oilfields Break-ins

The RCMP's Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit have made two arrests in relation to a series of B&E's at oil field sties in the High River area. The two suspects were arrested on January 18th,…

Millarville Woman Starts Letter Writing Contest With Home As Winning Prize

A woman in Millarville is spending her days reading letters pouring in from citizens who would like to be chosen to win her home in a letter writing contest. Alla Wagner says she was looking for…

Turner Valley's Mayor Unhappy With "Skewed" CFIB Spending Numbers

The Town of Turner Valley, and in particular it's Mayor Gary Rowntree are less than impressed with the latest Canadian Federation of Independent Business report on municipal spending. The report…

New Canada Food Guide Released Tuesday

Canada's new Food Guide which has sparked debate among stakeholders. Foothills Member of Parliament, John Barlow, says there wasn't a proper consultation held on the guide which will push Canadians…

Supporting Local Artists Goes Full Circle For Health Trust

Artwork on display in the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre goes full circle in supporting the community. The Sheep River Health Trust decorates the halls with work from local artists to help their…

Alberta Advantage In The Running For Spring Election

Alberta voters are awaiting the announcement of a spring provincial election, and will have another option to look at in the Alberta Advantage Party. Marilyn Burns, Leader for the Alberta Advantage…

Despite Hazy Skies Lunar Eclipse Doesn't Disappoint

It may not have been spectacularly clear for the lunar eclipse Sunday, January 20, but you could still get a pretty good show as the moon passed through the earths shadow. James Durbano with the Big…

Okotoks RCMP Respond To Youth Struck By Vehicle

Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement responded to a youth that was struck by a vehicle on Mon. Jan. 21. Around 3:30 p-m, the collision took place at the intersection of Crystal Ridge Drive…

Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Case Involving Counterfeit Money

Okotoks RCMP say they have laid charges against a man for the use of counterfeit money. Police conducted an investigation Jan. 1- 18 following a case where fake American money was used at the…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login