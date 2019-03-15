Support Key To Keep Foothills Country Hospice Operating

Details
The generosity from the community makes a significant impact on the Foothills Country Hospice.

The hospice currently gets 57 per cent of their funding from Alberta Health Services and needs to make up the remaining 1.3 million dollars on their own.

The cost per patient per day at the hospice is $1,035, which patients do not pay for.

Dawn Elliott, Executive Director of the Foothills Country Hospice, says the facility wouldn't be able to do what they do if it weren't for their donors.

"To keep sustainable and in order to keep our doors open we need to raise that $1.3 million, so donations that come in from the community, different community members who put on third party fundraisers for us, all of those things go a long way towards making a difference in closing that gap."

An example of this the love shown from Okotoks Sobeys. The local grocery store has supplied the hospice with all of their food at no cost since they first opened their doors.

Elliott says they work hard to make sure they have the funds they need.

"We have a fund development committee here at the hospice and we have staff members from the hospice and we also have members of the community on that committee, and so what we do every year is we take a look and we usually put on two major fundraisers each year because there's a lot of work in putting those together."

One of these fundraisers is the upcoming hike for hospice on May 5.

The event, which raised $40,200 last year, starts at Ethel Tucker Park in Okotoks and is family friendly.

For more information click here.

