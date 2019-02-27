Summer Activity And Resource Guide Now Available Online

The town of Okotoks 2019 Summer Activity and Resource Guide is now available for viewing online.

The community guide can be used to access information on aquatics, arts and culture, family and community, personal development, fitness and wellness and sports programs for residents of all ages in Okotoks.

Residents of Okotoks and the MD of Foothills can use the online registration tool to secure a spot in summer programs beginning on March 14st at 6 a.m.

Non-residents will be able to access registration for programs beginning March 21st at 6 a.m.

The guide can be accessed by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/sites/default/files/pdfs/publications/2019SummerGuide-working-Feb.pdf

