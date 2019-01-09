Street Light Installation on Milligan Drive

The Town of Okotoks is informing residents of some construction that will be occurring this week.

Contractors working on behalf of a subdivision developer will be installing street lights on Milligan Drive and 48th Street.

Construction starts today, and will last approximately one week.

Traffic delays are expected, and the town asks residents to obey signage and be mindful of workers moving through the area.

The town would like to thank residents for their patience.

