Strathmore RCMP Look To Find Thieves Of Stampede Collectibles

A residential break and enter resulted in the theft of valuable Calgary Stampede memorabilia.

Strathmore RCMP say on May 1 they were called to a break and enter at a home near Carseland.

Thieves made off with a large amount of valuables and jewelry including a personalized Calgary Stampede director's gavel and lapel pin along with a Calgary Stampede pin collection from 1980- 2004.

According to police, a suspicious white Lincoln MDX was seen in the area near the time of the incident that was said to have been driven by a Caucasian man and a woman passenger who was ringing doorbells on different houses which they believe was to see which ones were unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at (403) 934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

