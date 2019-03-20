Strathmore RCMP Lay Murder Charges

The investigation by Strathmore RCMP and the RCMP major crimes unit of the death of a man on Sunday, March 17th, has been ruled a homicide.

RCMP were called to the scene of a male who had been shot in his vehicle at approximately 3:30 am. Officers and EMS arrived on scene to discover the male deceased.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Christian William White of the Siksika Nation, and ruled a homicide after an autopsy was performed on March 19th, 2019.

RCMP major crimes south have arrested and charged two males, 22-year-old Kody Allan Giffen, and 25-year-old Brandon Daniel Giffen, both of Strathmore with first degree murder as a result of their investigation.

Both have been remanded to custody, with Kody Giffen to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on April 2nd, 2019. A court date for Brandon Giffen has not been set.