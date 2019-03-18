Strathmore RCMP Investigating After Body Found

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP in Strathmore are investigating the death of an adult male who was discovered in the early morning hours on March 17th.

Police responded around 3:30 am after a report of a deceased male near highway 817 and highway 22x in Strathmore was received.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit have joined Strathmore RCMP in the investigation. Further details will be provided as they become available.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact Strathmore RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

