Stolen Truck Equipped With GPS Lead RCMP To Make Five Arrests

After tracking down the GPS signal of a stolen truck from Okotoks on Christmas Day, Claresholm RCMP uncovered a hoard of illegal weapons, drugs and stolen property at a home in Claresholm.

When the truck was located by the RCMP, a search warrant was obtained to search a property near the location of the stolen truck.

4 men and 1 woman are now facing charges, one of them, a 40 year old man from Claresholm named Michael Wayne Bolt is also facing an additional 24 charges from other jurisdictions, including being Unlawfully at Large.

The full list of suspects being charged in relation to the case, are as follows:

40 yr old Michael Wayne Bolt of Claresholm was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public, 1 count of personation, 4 counts of breach of Probation, and 3 counts of breach of recognizance.

40 year old Cameron Douglas Clark of Claresholm was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public and 2 counts of Breach of Recognizance.

30 year old Cole Stuart McLean of no fixed address was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 5 counts of stolen property and id, 4 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

27 year old Natasha Bekker of Calgary was charged with:

2 counts Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

35 year old Jason Donald Turner was charged with:

1 count of possession of stolen property, 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, and 1 count of breach of probation.

The group of suspects are all set to appear in front of the Fort MacLeod Provincial Court from January 2-9.

