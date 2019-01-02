Stier Says 2019 Session Will Be A Short One

2019 will be a year of transition for Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier.

He won't be running in next Spring's election and will throw his support behind newly nominated Roger Reid, who'll pick up the UCP banner in his place.

"If Roger does indeed become elected as the MLA for the area I will of course be assisting him as much as I can. Anything that I can do to help Roger and the Party I will be obviously standing by to do so."

Stier says other than some minor issues that will be dealt with before the election, he expects his time in Edmonton for the Spring sitting of the legislature to be short, as the NDP will likely call the election for sometime in April or May.

