Staying Off Storm Ponds & Utilizing Designated Outdoor Rinks

The Town of Okotoks is hoping residents are remembering to use one of their designated outdoor rinks instead of heading out on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River.

There's a danger of falling through the ice on storm retention ponds and the river due to changing water levels and runoff from road salts into the ponds.

The saltwater has a lower freezing point than freshwater, which means ice is thinner and weaker.

Aside from the water quality, changing weather conditions also impact the ice causing the thickness to be significantly reduced.

The town is encouraging residents to use one of their multiple designated and maintained outdoor rinks.

