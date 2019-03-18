STARS Air Ambulance Service Has New Helicopter Donated

The provincial government announced they will be donating a new helicopter to STARS Air Ambulance service this weekend.

STARS originally announced they would be fundraising for five new helicopters last summer.

The STARS fleet is made up of a number of iconic red BK 117 helicopters, purchased in 1985.

NDP Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said the $13 million donation will come from savings from last year's budget.

STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson said they conducted an indepdent assessment. They were told the current fleet would need to be replaced by 2022.