Two of the big winners of this year's Stampede Lotteries are from High River and Okotoks.

High River's Randy Jones takes home the new truck and fifth wheel, valued at a whopping $221,247.

While Okotoks Carolyn Goertz is the happy owner of a brand new $51,838 Chevy truck after winning the early bird draw.

Both will be on hand with the other winners Tuesday, July 24, at Stampede Park to claim their prizes.

