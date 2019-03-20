SRHT Puts Call Out To Local Groups In Need Of Funding

The Sheep River Health Trust is gearing up for one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

The Together We Make a Difference Radiothon, with the Eagle 100.9, raises funds to help support local health and wellness initiatives.

Andrea Mitchell, Executive Director of the Sheep River Health Trust, says they are now accepting applications from local groups and there is a few highlights they're looking for.

"Any projects we do fund have to fit under our five pillars of funding, so families, youth, community projects, medical equipment, and seniors projects, so that's the gambit of what we're looking for. They can be healthcare related, progressive healthcare, there's all sorts of healthcare initiatives out there."

Mitchell adds they've been able to give back to many groups thanks to the support shown for the radiothon.

"We've been able to fund projects through Foothills Snaps, Rowan House Emergency Shelter, Literacy for Life, KidSport, It Takes a Village, lots and lots of equipment through the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre and the Oilfields Hospital out in Black Diamond," she explains. "We have been so thankful for the community supporting us and we really hope that happens again."

Last year the radiothon raised $78,000 and has a goal of hitting $100,000 this year.

Groups have until Mar. 28 to submit their applications for funding.

For an application click here.

