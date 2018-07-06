Spicy Temperatures In Store For Foothills

The forecast is about to heat up for the Foothills.

Temperatures are expected to rise with a forecasted high of 32 degrees and a UV index of 11 or extreme for Friday.

Dan Kulak, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the warm air is approaching the Foothills from the north and south.

"Warm air is building in from the United States and certainly we have a lot of sunshine in July here so we create our own warm air as well. The winds are blowing out of the north so we get into this pattern where we have these temperatures that are seasonal to above seasonal."

The average temperature for this time of year is 22 degrees and over the next few days the Foothills will experience temperatures 5- 10 degrees above normal.

Kulak adds the warm air is just one ingredient in the recipe for thunderstorms

"You can get situations where it's too warm to produce thunderstorms. You need something to get the atmosphere boiling like water in a pot. If you've got a lot of warm air at the ground and a lot of warm air aloft, there's no ability for warm air to rise and cool air to sink if there is no cool air aloft to sink," he explains. "That's what drives these thunderstorms. that temperature difference between what's happening down low and what's happening up high."

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and use sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun and heat.

