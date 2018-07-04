Spelling Bee Ready To Support Literacy For Life

  • Print
Foothills residents can put their spelling abilities to the test while supporting Literacy for Life.

Registration has opened for the event where teams compete while raising funds for the foundation.

Doug Howard, Honorary Chair of the Grate Groan-Up Spelling Bee, says over the past five years they've raised over $75,000 for their programming.

"Literacy for Life foundation offers literacy programs for everybody from newborns right up to and including seniors. Each year we touch over 1,000 individuals throughout the Foothills region. We offer about a dozen different programs."

Howard says their fundraiser differs from traditional spelling bees.

"The teams compete against one another and it's a slightly different bee from the kind you see in schools where the teams can collaborate, they're each given their word and they have a minute to collaborate and they decide on the best spelling amongst the three of them then the team captain spells the word."

The event takes place Sept. 29 on Alberta Arts and Culture Days at the Wales Theatre in High River.

To register a team of three for the event click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

