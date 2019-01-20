Details
Category: Local News

Alberta is in the midst of avalanche season and the Province wants residents to be prepared.

The season typically starts in November and runs until April, with Jan. 20 marking Avalanche Safety Day.

Michael Olsthoorm, Public Safety Specialist for the Kananaskis Region with Alberta Parks, says the recipe for an avalanche is the layering of snow.

"A hard layer might be a bunch of snow that's fallen and it's turned into a slab, and it will sit on top of a weak layer which might be a bunch of sugar snow. A dense layer might sit on top of this weak layer but there's not be enough of a trigger to start to make it slide, and that trigger sometimes could be wind or more snow, or a skier, snowboarder, or a snowshoer."

Olsthoorm says prevention comes from being able to spot prime avalanche locations.

"They need to be aware of whether they're heading into avalanche terrain or not and sometimes that's difficult to identify what is avalanche terrain," he says. "So avalanche terrain is anything that's a slope on the mountain side that's right around 30 degrees or more that has snow on it, and sometimes that's hard to identify if you travel into the valley bottom, you might cross a bunch of these paths."

One the knowledge of avalanche terrain is gained, it's recommended travelling with an avalanche transceiver, shovel, and a probe.

Information on avalanche safety training courses along with avalanche bulletins can be found by clicking here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Local Teacher Out for Blood (Donations)

The need for blood is ever constant at hospitals across the world. For seven years, Adam Humphrey, teacher at Holy Trinity Academy, has been rallying students to donate blood at local clinics.…

Specialist Reveals Key To Avoiding Avalanches

Alberta is in the midst of avalanche season and the Province wants residents to be prepared. The season typically starts in November and runs until April, with Jan. 20 marking Avalanche Safety Day.…

The NDP Have Their Man For Highwood

The Highwood Riding has their NDP candidate heading into the next election. 19 year old Mount Royal University student, Erik Overland, will carry the ruling party's banner into the vote. The Okotoks…

Cooler Temps & Snowfall Make For Great ODR Conditions

Okotoks residents are able to take in some of the Town's outdoor rinks this weekend. The ODR's are in great shape following this week's cooler temperatures and snowfall. The open rinks are located…

Dealing With Winter Wildlife

Winter presents different threats than the summer when it comes to wildlife encounters. Many bears may be hibernating, but plenty of other animals are still active. Tangle McClaron, Interpretation…

Notley Claims An Acting UCP Government Will Implement Road Tolls

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was at the Edmonton Convention Centre On Thursday January 17, and warned Albertans that an acting UCP government would be in favor of tolling Albertan highways. Notley…

Community Snow Plowing Underway In Okotoks

The recent snowfall here in the Foothills has prompted reminders to residents from the town regarding community snow clearing operations. During heavy snow falls and for several days following, the…

2018 Okotoks Dawgs Award Winners Will Soon Be Recognized

Award winners from the 2018 Okotoks Dawgs season will soon be recognized at the upcoming Annual Premier Banquet and Fundraising event. The 2018 WMBL, now known as the Western Canadian Baseball…

Teacher Adresses ADHD With Community Families

A teacher from Calgary's North Point School for Boys spoke to families in the Okotoks community on Wednesday night regarding ADHD, strategies, and stigmas. Les Redick, Teacher, says one of the best…

Eyes To The Sky For The Super Blood Wolf Moon

It'll be eyes on the sky Sunday night for the Super Blood Wolf Moon. The event is a lunar eclipse that will be going to totality, meaning the moon will be covered by the earth's shadow, at 10:12 p.m.…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login