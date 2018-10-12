Details
Category: Local News

October has turned into Snowtober.

Less than halfway through the month and it's already the snowiest October on record for the Calgary area with a little over 48 centimetres of snowfall. The old record was set in 1961 with 47.5 centimetres.

Dan Kulak, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says it's not uncommon to see significant snowfall events in October.

"Calgary and much of Alberta actually get a lot of their big snowfalls in the shoulders seasons, which is the October, November, December, and March, April time frames. As far as the actual normal amounts for a given month, February tends to be one of the drier months of the year," he explains. "October and April typically don't get a lot of snow but if you're going to get big dumps of snow those are the months you're going to get them in."

Kulak says conditions in Okotoks should start to warm up towards the end of the weekend.

"Starting on the weekend moving into the low teens, 12 to 16 for Monday and Tuesday, and right now we're saying 20 for next Wednesday. We'll see how that one evolves but certainly it would be a return to above conditions for the first time in some time."

