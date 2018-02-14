Snowfall Warning Issued For Okotoks

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of the region as 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected tonight.

"A system moving along the BC/Alberta border will bring snow, at times heavy, to areas of southwestern Alberta starting this afternoon and ending overnight tonight. By the time the snow tapers off, 10 to 15 cm can be expected.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

The warning is in effect for:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]