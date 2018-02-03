Snowfall Warning In Effect

A snowfall warning is in effect for Okotoks.

According to Environment Canada total snowfall amounts are estimated between 10 to 20 cm before tapering off this evening.

"A band of heavy snow will slowly move southward tonight. Up to 20 cm is expected in the Mountain parks with 10 cm in Calgary.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The warning is in effect for:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.

