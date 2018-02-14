Snow Squall Warning Ended

UPDATE 12:59: Snow squall warning has ended.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the Foothills.

The warning was issued just before 11:30 a.m. as periods of brief but intense snowfall are expected.

Visibility is greatly reduced in some areas due to heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

According to Environment Canada, an intense band of heavy snowfall accompanied with winds gusting to 70 km/h are producing visibilities near zero at times. This band is currently south of Calgary and is heading south.

For the latest forecast and updates visit the weather page.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]