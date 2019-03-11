Snow Removal to Continue on Woodhaven Drive

Details
Category: Local News

Town snow removal procedures will continue on Woodhaven drive early this week. The Town initially issued a warning for residents of snow removal procedures last Thursday.

The Town placed signs down Woodhaven Road warning residents of continued snow removal for Monday and Tuesday of this week. The signs extend from the intersection by the RCMP office on the corner of Woodhaven Drive and Southridge Drive until Woodbend Way.

The Town warns residents to avoid on-street parking while the snow removal procedures are in effect. Residents are also warned to use caution when near snow removal equipment.

