Snow Removal Scheduled For Elma Street

Residents living or travelling through Elma Street, should be advised that the town will be removing snow from the street on Monday, January 28.

Please have all vehicles and any obstructions removed from the street before and on this date, to better assisted crews in the removal effort.

Residents are being advised not to get to close to equipment and crews and to be aware of any stockpiled snow, as they are unstable and not safe.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution around any piece of snow removal equipment.

